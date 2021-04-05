Thailand Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Business Outlook – CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Yamato Transport

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Freight And Logistics market in its latest report titled, “Thailand Freight And Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Thailand dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Thailand freight and logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecasted period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356320/thailand-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Thailand Freight And Logistics Market: Unithai Group, MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd, Kiattana Transport Public Company Limited, JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited, Sub Sri Thai Public Co. Ltd, Scg Logistics Management Company Limited, Thai Beverages Logistics Company Ltd, Yamato Transport, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, CEVA Logistics, DSV, Deutsche Bahn AG, FedEx Corporation, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Expeditors International, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Panalpina Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CJ Logistics, and Others.

Market Overview:

Thailand’s logistics performance significantly improved in 2018, owing to the massive investment in transport infrastructure and relevant legal reforms. According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2018, Thailand rose to the 32nd place in 2018 from 45th in 2016. Thailand’s ranking was second only to Singapore in ASEAN, overtaking Malaysia, and was seventh in Asia. Thailand has extensively invested in transport infrastructure under the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which aims to cut the country’s logistics costs to 12% of GDP by 2021 from 14% in 2016 when the 11th Plan (2012-16) ended. The 12th Plan (2017-2021) will call not only for transport infrastructure development in major cities and border towns but also improved connectivity with neighbouring countries.

Thailand’s robust growth rate of a few years ago has since slowed down. Its GDP growth has trailed its regional neighbours in the recent years, hitting a 3-4% stride since 2015, while Vietnam is growing at close to 7%; the government has embarked on programs in an effort to turn this scenario around. Thailand 4.0 envisions a new economic model for the country, in order to bring it to the forefront of the global digital economy.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356320/thailand-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Thailand’s Emerging Automotive Industry Provides Opportunities for Contract Logistics

Thailand offers excellent investment potential as a leading automotive production base in the ASEAN region, a fast-developing region for the automotive manufacturing industry. Over 50 years, the country has developed from an assembler of auto parts and components into a top automotive manufacturing and export hub. With shipments bound for around 100 countries, Thailand is the 13th-largest automotive parts exporter and the sixth-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world, and the largest in the ASEAN region. By 2020, Thailand aims to manufacture over 3,500,000 units of vehicles to become one of the top nations in the global automotive market.

This Thailand Freight And Logistics Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192356320?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Thailand and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com