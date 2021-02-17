Thailand Flexible Packaging Market 2021 Competitive Analysis – Thai Packaging & Printing Public Company Limited, Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd, Pongslip Plastic Company

The “Thailand Flexible Packaging Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Thailand Flexible Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Thailand Flexible Packaging industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Thai packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Thailand Flexible Packaging Market are: Thai Packaging & Printing Public Company Limited, Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd, Pongslip Plastic Company, Thug Hua Sinn, Siam Flexible Company, Artec, Innopack, Toppan Thailand, TPBI Public Company Limited and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

In February 2020, Toppan Launched Food Packaging System for Freshness Preservation and Lower Environmental Impact. The food packaging system called Green Flat addresses the need to reduce plastic packaging and can be used as an alternative to conventional skin packs.

Key Market Trends

BOPP is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The Thai packaging industry is characterized by packages that enhance the functionality of the products through on-the-go packs, sustainable packs, or personalized packs, among others. This trend is boosting the growth of the BOPP market in the region.

– Thailand is one of the most exciting beverage markets in Southeast Asia due to the rising per capita consumption of several beverages. Despite the recent political and economic turmoil, Thailand continues to be one of the most promising global markets for beverages. BOPP/pearl BOPP and single layer BOPP materials are often used for bottle label films.?

– Thailands rising incomes are generating optimism about the future among its people, increasing consumer demand for a wide variety of beverages. This is good news for BOPP film manufacturers, as this form of customizable printed packaging is increasing its total market share in the beverage industry year after year. ?

– Amid rising health awareness, the perception of consumers regarding healthy bottled water, RTD tea, energy drinks, and juice has enabled these segments to register steady growth rates. In contrast, carbonated beverages have registered modest growth rates, compared to their brisk growth a few years back.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Thailand Flexible Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Thailand Flexible Packaging industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

