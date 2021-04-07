Thailand Commercial Real Estate Market 2021 Business Scenario- Developers, Central Pattana Plc., Supalai Company Limited, Pace Development Corporation Plc

The Thailand Commercial Real Estate market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Thailand Commercial Real Estate Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Thai economy is expected to grow in 2020 as its tourism and exports are a steady growth indicator. The number of expats applying for work permits, as well as foreigners, who want to live in Thailand full-time, continue to rise steadily. Thailands property market is in a slow but consistent upward trend for over a decade now.

The Thai commercial estate market is growing marginally and most likely to grow weakly in 2020. Theres been tighter mortgage regulation, higher interest rates, and slowing economic growth, not to mention the countrys volatile political situation. Foreigners are restricted in their activities to invest in commercial real estate property by both the Thailand Land Law Code and the Thailand Foreign Business Act. Low and medium-priced properties in the suburban areas, that are mainly built to cater to Thai buyers, has seen a greater oversupply.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Developers, Central Pattana Plc., Supalai Company Limited, Pace Development Corporation Plc., Raimon Land Pcl, Blink Design Group, Real Estate Agencies, CBRE Thailand, Savills, Colliers International Thailand, RE/MAX Thailand, JLL Thailand.

Market Scenario

Growth in Tourism Is Driving the Market

There are 40 million international tourists expected to arrive in-country in 2019, driven by the growth of Chinese tourists who now comprise 60% of total tourist arrivals. Countries from East Asia remained the largest contributor to international tourists arrival With rising tourist arrivals, the average occupancy rate at Bangkok downtown hotels has steadily risen to almost 75%. However, the room rate has remained relatively flat.

Thai-property is still affordable compared to other countries in the region like Mainland China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Buyers from these countries still see Thailand, and especially Bangkok, as attractive spots to buy the property. The combination of buoyant tourism and Chinese demand should mean that the market will regain momentum in 2019 and further.

Competitive Landscape

Thailands commercial real estate market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of a cast number of players in the country. Property developers across Thailand are experiencing an alluring attraction for hotel-branded residences in order to encourage price premium points and buyer demand. Several developers are also differentiating from build-to-sell residential projects toward build-to-hold income-producing assets including serviced apartment buildings, offices, and hotels.

