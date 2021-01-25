Thailand Blood Plasma Market Current Trends 2021with Top Players CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Thailand blood plasma market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in Thailand blood plasma market are CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Octapharma AG among others.

Segmentation: Thailand Blood Plasma Market

Thailand blood plasma market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into immunoglobulin, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors and other plasma products

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neurology, haematology, critical care, pulmonology, hamate-oncology, rheumatology, immunology and other applications

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, clinical research laboratories and academic institutes

Drivers: Thailand Blood Plasma Market

Increasing prevalence of blood plasma disorders

Rising demand of blood plasma derivatives products

Restraints:

High cost of plasma therapy

Easy availability of recombinant plasma

Opportunity:

Increasing in awareness about blood & plasma donation

Challenge:

Stringent regulatory requirements

