Thai woman faces up to 5 years in prison for eating bat soup in viral video

A Thai lady was arrested after she posted a video of herself consuming bat soup to her Fb web page on Monday.

Phonchanok Srisunaklua, who recognized herself as Khru (trainer) Jui in her video, is dealing with as much as 5 years in jail and/or a superb of as much as 500,000 baht (roughly $13,800) for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and for crimes violating the Pc Crimes Act (2007) in Sakhon Nakhon province, Thailand.

Srisunaklua, who can be a trainer, posted the clip on her Fb web page Kin Saeb Nua Nua (Consuming it Scrumptious and Scorching), which has 392,000 followers.

Within the video, Srisunaklua will be seen spreading the lesser Asiatic yellow bats’ wings earlier than tearing it aside to devour it. She reportedly purchased the bats at a market close to the Laos border in northern Thailand, the place bats which are contaminated with the closest relative to SARS-CoV-2 can be discovered.

The lady described the bat, which was boiled in a bowl of spicy soup, as “scrumptious.” She reportedly mentioned that it was her first time consuming a bat, including that its nails smelled like a rat and its pores and skin was sticky. She instructed viewers that she was not attempting to unfold any coronavirus, as residents in her space additionally ate bats.

Nevertheless, many viewers discovered the video disturbing and criticized her for risking an outbreak of latest ailments.

“When you’re going to die, die alone. Nobody will blame you. However you’ll be damned should you begin a pandemic,” one viewer reportedly wrote.

On Monday, Srisunaklua wrote she was “nonetheless alive” below her put up, and she or he added that the video was shot two days earlier.

After the clip went viral, the Division of Illness Management (DDC) warned the general public to not eat bats as a result of well being issues. Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, the director of the Epidemiology Division on the DDC, mentioned people can simply contract ailments from bats, including that its feces alone could cause respiratory infections.

“I used to be shocked to see it within the clip now. As a result of the incident shouldn’t occur each in Thailand and world wide, it is rather dangerous habits, particularly as bats have lots of pathogens. There isn’t a proof that the recent water temperature will truly kill the germs. Simply touching the saliva, blood, and the pores and skin is taken into account a danger,” veterinarian Pattaraphon Manee-on of the Division of Nationwide Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation mentioned:

“In addition to the priority in regards to the illness in bats, this lady could possibly be responsible of breaking the Preservation and Safety and Wildlife Act, B.E. 2019, as a result of bats are protected animals,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kaset Sutecha, a lecturer at Kasetsart Universikhruty’s College of Veterinary Drugs, reportedly mentioned that there are greater than 60 kinds of viruses which have been detected in bats that may unfold to people. He additionally famous that the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, unfold to people from bats.

Though Jui initially denied the costs made in opposition to her, she later posted a brand new video on-line to apologize to “society, medical doctors, journalists, colleagues, household and mates,” including that she was “not considering.”

Srisunaklua additionally promised to by no means devour bats once more.

Featured Picture by way of Fb