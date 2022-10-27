Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 million

A Thai transgender businesswoman has acquired the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million.

Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN International Group, sealed the cope with IMG Worldwide, her firm introduced on Wednesday.

Jakrajutatip, who’s a ​​movie star media tycoon and a transgender rights advocate, made historical past by turning into the first girl to personal the wonder pageant organizer.

“We’re extremely honored to be buying The Miss Universe Group and dealing with its visionary management workforce,” Jakrajutatip reportedly mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday. “The worldwide attain of the Group, its relationships with world companions and types, and its wealth of content material, licensing, and merchandising alternatives make this a robust, strategic addition to our portfolio.”

Extra from NextShark: Suspect Arrested in Carjacking of DoorDash Driver’s Van With His Youngsters Inside in SF

“We search not solely to proceed its legacy of offering a platform to passionate people from numerous backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but additionally to evolve the model for the following technology,” she added.

The Thai mogul, who has been outspoken about her expertise as a transgender girl, beforehand arrange the Life Impressed For Thailand Basis as a method to advocate for the rights of transgender individuals.

Extra from NextShark: Korean Mukbang YouTuber Accused of ‘Torturing’ Animals Earlier than Consuming Them on Digicam

The JKN International Group, which distributes self-produced and worldwide movies and TV applications, views the acquisition as “a mushy energy to construct a popularity for Thailand to be recognized and excellent around the globe.”

The wonder pageant, which has been operating for 71 years, was beforehand co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002 earlier than IMG acquired it in 2015.

The group shall be holding its 71st Miss Universe pageant in January 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Will probably be broadcasted in 165 nations.

Extra from NextShark: 108-year-old Japanese American silent movie present in NY museum to be preserved

Featured Picture by way of @annejkn.official (left, proper)