Thai man in coma after foreign owners of Porsche he was admiring brutally attack him

A 47-year-old Thai man is in important situation after two Frenchmen assaulted him in an unprovoked assault caught on digicam.

Somkuan Songkhot picked up his spouse, Lakhana Salao, from her cleansing job at Central Mall in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, on Oct. 15 and had been driving dwelling on their motorcycle after they had been handed by a white Porsche with Bangkok registration plates. In response to Lakhana, Somkuan had mentioned, “That automobile is so stunning, when will we get a automobile like this?” They reportedly adopted the Porsche to understand it for a bit longer earlier than passing.

The Porsche then allegedly started tailgating the couple’s motorcycle and honked at them till they pulled to the facet of the street in entrance of a grilled pork stall. The automobile’s driver parked the Porsche perpendicular to the street, blocking visitors. Lakhana mentioned Somkuan noticed the 2 passengers had been foreigners and thought they could be misplaced, so he approached them and requested in English in the event that they wanted help.

That’s when a person in a black shirt exited the passenger facet of the Porsche and attacked Somkuan. In cellphone video captured of the incident, the person could be seen kicking and punching Somkuan within the face, inflicting him to fall and hit his head exhausting in opposition to the pavement, knocking him unconscious. It’s unclear if the motive force, who’s shirtless within the video, additionally attacked Somkuan.

Police arrested and charged each the 28- and 34-year-old Frenchmen, who confessed to attacking Somkuan, with assault of one other individual inflicting critical damage. Their car was additionally seized by police.

Somkuan was rushed to Koh Samui Hospital, the place he reportedly acquired emergency mind surgical procedure to deal with a mind hemorrhage and remains to be in important situation.

