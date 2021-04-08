TF1 is offering two evenings to this revered MCU superhero, including a new film in France

A few days ago, TF1 offered us the broadcast of Wonder Woman and Aquaman on French television for the first time. The first broadcaster is preparing to offer us two new superhero evenings. This time it is a hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has the right to be the center of attention. Discover the program.

The theaters have been closed for a few months so we cannot enjoy many of the long-awaited MCU films. Fortunately, in the meantime we have Disney + with the series WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier and soon Loki. For a year and the Covid-19 pandemic, TF1 has been delighting us with the broadcast of many cult films. We had the right to Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future or the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan. Now it’s the MCU’s turn to be in the spotlight. Soon, 2 years after we didn’t put anything in our mouths, it’s suddenly a joy to learn that TF1 will honor a beloved MCU hero whose one of the films has not yet been shown in France.

We could have imagined a show of Avengers: Infinity War before this one, but it is actually Ant-Man and the Wasp that have the right to air first as a trim bonus on TF1. We’ll find the hero first in his first solo adventure, which dates back to 2015 on Sunday April 11th at 9:05 pm. Then Ant-Man and the Wasp will air on Sunday April 18 at 9:05 pm. Note that Ant-Man will re-air on Sunday, April 18 at 11:20 p.m. shortly after Ant-Man and the Wasp. The opportunity to discover or rediscover the adventures of Scott Lang, Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne, but also to pass the time while we are still locked up and Ant-Man and the Wasp are not yet available on Disney +.

Sum up :

Ant-Man on TF1 on Sunday April 11th at 9:05 pm

Ant man and the wasp on TF1 Sunday April 18 at 9:05 p.m.

Ant-Man on TF1 on Sunday April 18 at 11:20 p.m.

Will you see Ant-Man and Ant-Man & the Wasp on TF1? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.