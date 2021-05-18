TF1 buys M6, netizens laugh at this unexpected marriage (18 tweets)
The French audiovisual landscape has been completely turned upside down since the shock announcement of Le Figaro yesterday evening. Indeed, TF1, which is already the number one channel in France and even in Europe, will buy M6, the third French channel. A deal that will take about two years to implement, but which is already generating a lot of responses. In social networks, Internet users laughingly wonder whether we will have the right to switch between the cult shows on the two channels. We invite you to discover, in 18 tweets, a compilation of the best reactions to TF1’s takeover of M6.
TF1 merges with M6. # CroisonsLes pic.twitter.com/9frOwubw6x
May 17, 2021
TF1 buying M6 Next season they will launch Love, dance in Koh Lanta and with the best pastry chef, it will be ud83dudd25
“On a foxtrot making a chocolate mousse, Cyril Lignac and his partner Fauve Hautot” ud83dudd7a ud83dudc83
May 17, 2021
So we have M6 = TF1,
however, we know that E = M6,
So we come to the conclusion that E = TF1 # TF1M6 https://t.co/YFr7dgBSXV pic.twitter.com/k97sb2NqrX
May 18, 2021
Top chef after TF1 took over M6 # TF1M6 pic.twitter.com/BH5JoSOP6r
May 18, 2021
In the headset I am told that the merger of TF1 and M6 will enable a crossover between Koh Lanta and Top Chef with Philippe Etchebest on the post! I’ll keep you updated (this is wrong) pic.twitter.com/3aP11RiDj4
May 17, 2021
TF1 is buying M6? It’s a bit like Microsoft is buying Sony? It’s crazy anyway
May 17, 2021
TF1 merges with M6. # CroisonsLes pic.twitter.com/BVtacO6Qdi
May 17, 2021
We’re not in a bad mood … # TF1M6 pic.twitter.com/HOCVcCT7Cf
May 18, 2021
TF1 they merge with m6 wsh instead of 20 minutes of advertising, we will now have 40
May 17, 2021
# TF1M6
Happiness is in advertising.
Top pub.
Bar scenes.
NCIPUB.
The public.
Kho Pub.
May 18, 2021
TF1 and M6 have been merged, which means that we will finally have a crossover from Nos Chers Voisins X Scène de Ménage
May 17, 2021
TF1 merges with M6. Too excited for Nikos to show apartments.
May 17, 2021
Top Lanta
Beijing’s 12 strokes
France has an incredible voice # TF1M6
May 17, 2021
TF1 wanting to buy M6, worst French television fused imagine …
You can’t be more demonic # TF1 # M6 # TF1M6 pic.twitter.com/dgmhrZfPoZ
May 18, 2021
2001: Arrival of Loft Story, Koh Lanta and Star Academy
2011: Arrival of Les Anges and Les Ch’tis
2021 😕 ud83eudd24 # TF1M6
May 17, 2021
#Bouygues # tf1m6
Imagine an adventure game presented by these two together. pic.twitter.com/e4hI19W5pP
May 17, 2021
TF1 ahead of the next hearing after taking over M6 pic.twitter.com/X9Twel5jQL
May 17, 2021
I wanted to buy the M6 group but waited for it to be sold, the result just got under my nose.
May 17, 2021