TF1 broadcasts the censored version of the film and draws the ire of fans (15 tweets)

This Sunday, many viewers spent their evening in front of TF1, which was broadcasting Deadpool 2. But fans quickly noticed that it was the censored version Once Upon a Deadpool that annoyed many internet users. This is not the first time that TF1 has drawn the anger of viewers: in January 2017, the station offered a censored version of Quentin Tarantino’s film Django Unchained.

# 1

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Deadpool 2 is censored fuck you tf1

November 8, 2020

# 2

No, but seriously # tf1 is it # censorship or just disrespect for a job? 30 minutes of film and 2 large cut scenes! # deadpool2 changes the whole understanding and rhythm of the film. #deadpool #norespect

November 8, 2020

# 3

# Deadpool2 @ TF1 You really just got Deadpool to say ‘Aye’ instead of ‘they go fast, you’re bullets”! Without forgetting all the cutscenes … stop placing movies if you are not screwed to place them as a whole and with the real dialogues …

November 8, 2020

# 4

TF1, who censored Baby Adolf on the Deadpool 2 show I’m disappointed

November 8, 2020

# 5

# Deadpool2

They cut half of the #Deadpool scene but leave the insults behind

Yes, the children are deaf

November 8, 2020

# 6

Uh TF1 when it’s cut half of the scenes it doesn’t send # Deadpool2

November 8, 2020

# 7

TF1 Cutting Parties Of The Movie Deadpool 2 !!!

Honestly, what a shame ud83d ude20 ud83d ude20

November 8, 2020

# 8th

Uh, is it me or TF1 who cut a piece of the movie # deadpool2? The scene that explains how firefighter got outside? #deadpool # tf1

November 8, 2020

# 9

Molo with # tf1 censorship or you shouldn’t have passed the film in the early evening # Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/hQP1lyH4WL

November 8, 2020

# 10

Even the scene with the censored Baby Hitler # TF1 distorts the films decidedly as not possible # Deadpool2

November 8, 2020

# 11

@ TF1, which cuts the scenes from the movie # Deadpool2

November 8, 2020

# 12

Fun to see # deadpool2 again, but the TF1 version is broken

November 8, 2020

# 13

Why send # Deadpool2 when it comes to massacring him like that # TF1?

November 9, 2020

# 14

Bravo is censoring a TF1 movie … # deadpool2

November 8, 2020

# 15

# Deadpool2 on tf1, cleaned up like this world ud83d ude22

November 8, 2020