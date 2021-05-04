Textile Mill Electric Drives Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

A gist of Textile Mill Electric Drives market report

On the basis of product, this Textile Mill Electric Drives market report provides the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily segmented into

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Market segmentation:

The global textile mill electric drives market can be segmented into electric drives type, motor type and application.

On the basis of electric drives type, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Simple Drives

Four Quadrants Servo Drives

On the basis of motor type, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Loom Motors

Card Motors

Spinning Motors

On the basis of application, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Spinning

Weaving

Finishing

Ginning

Others

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is estimated to install electric drives across their textile mills owing to growing demand from end-users for high quality and short time delivery. North America is majorly focused on energy-efficient products, along with low maintenance devices to enhance their productivity. China, being the top producer and exporter of raw textiles and garments, is expected to install electric drives to meet the global demand to cater to the growing awareness amongst customers and thus, will witness substantial growth in the textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period. Significant growth in investments in the textile industry and use of energy-efficient products to enhance output in countries, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Latin America countries, may further augment the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for around one-fifth of the textile market around the globe and due to growing awareness about the benefits of electric drives, the region is estimated to employ these electric drives across their textile mills. These points are estimated to augment the growth of the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the global textile mill electric drives market are:

TECO Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation/

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

STORK

Andrew Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

UMEB ELEKTROMOTOREN

Siemens Electrical Drives Ltd. (SEDL)

Wolong

ABB

