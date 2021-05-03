Textile Mill Electric Drives Market Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Introduction:

Continuous collaborations and jointly developed solutions that work well for the entire supply chain of the textile industry are estimated to contribute significantly to the gradual comeback of the global economy. However, factors, such as fluctuations in oil prices, political instability and global crisis, may a pose threat to the textile industry around the globe. Therefore, the Make in India policy, shifting production facilities to ASEAN countries and revival of the America market are some of the factors which might further drive the global textile industry as well as impact the growth of the textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

Textile mills serve various processes, such as spinning, weaving and ginning. Spinning is done to produce continuous yams of sufficient strength; weaving is the process of making a uniform layer before the yarn is actually woven; and the separation of seeds from the cotton is called ginning. Growing demand for special types of drives to enhance productivity and performance in the above mentioned processes of the textile mills will augment growth in the textile mill electric drives market.

Textile mill electric drives help in controlling the speed of rotation of an electrical machine, thereby helping in optimizing the motion control. Therefore, assembly of an electric motor with sophisticated control systems controlling the rotation of the motor shaft is the typical drive system used in the textile mill electric drives market. These textile mill electric drives help in controlling the motion of the electrical machines. Controlling has become more and more accurate along with high ergonomics with the help of the software incorporated.

Textile mill electric drives for weaving must possess good cooling capacity to keep the temperatures within limits in case of large power losses. Furthermore, due to the usage of these motors in conditions where the moisture content is high, cooling facility and rating of the motors are the prime selection criteria.

The motor needs robust construction to withstand several extreme conditions, should be able to develop torque in a short time, should possess wide speed variation capability and quick response change capability. All of these factors will affect the global textile mill electric drives market.

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Market Dynamics:

Ease of maintenance and low cost of textile mill electric drives are two of the main factors estimated to drive the global textile mill electric drives market over the forecast period. Furthermore, less machine stop time, high quality and productivity are expected to further augment the growth of global textile mill electric drives market. Furthermore, use of textile mill electric drives in cone crushers helps in providing unique crushing ability in primary, secondary, and tertiary crushing, directly impacting the mill efficiency and productivity. This is further estimated to drive the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

However, use of conventional drives, low awareness amongst end users and relatively high initial cost may hamper the growth of the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Market segmentation:

The global textile mill electric drives market can be segmented into electric drives type, motor type and application.

On the basis of electric drives type, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Simple Drives

Four Quadrants Servo Drives

On the basis of motor type, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Loom Motors

Card Motors

Spinning Motors

On the basis of application, the global textile mill electric drives market is segmented into:

Spinning

Weaving

Finishing

Ginning

Others

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is estimated to install electric drives across their textile mills owing to growing demand from end-users for high quality and short time delivery. North America is majorly focused on energy-efficient products, along with low maintenance devices to enhance their productivity.

China, being the top producer and exporter of raw textiles and garments, is expected to install electric drives to meet the global demand to cater to the growing awareness amongst customers and thus, will witness substantial growth in the textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

Significant growth in investments in the textile industry and use of energy-efficient products to enhance output in countries, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Latin America countries, may further augment the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for around one-fifth of the textile market around the globe and due to growing awareness about the benefits of electric drives, the region is estimated to employ these electric drives across their textile mills. These points are estimated to augment the growth of the global textile mill electric drives market during the forecast period.

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the global textile mill electric drives market are:

TECO Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation/

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

STORK

Andrew Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

UMEB ELEKTROMOTOREN

Siemens Electrical Drives Ltd. (SEDL)

Wolong

ABB

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study.

