Textile Chemicals Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Archroma, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG

The Textile Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for textile chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of less than 4%, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Textile Chemicals Market are Archroma, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG and others.

Key Market Trends:

Apparel Application to Dominate the Market

– Apparel is one of the fundamental need of a human being and is also one of the fastest growing business globally. Textiles and clothing are key exports, especially for low- to middle-income countries. Bangladesh has the highest total dependence on textiles and clothing as a total share of merchandize exports (83%), followed by Pakistan (66%) and Sri Lanka (45%). The top textile apparel exporters are China, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Indonesia, and Vietnam, accounting for over 70% of the total world textile apparel exports.

– Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for textile chemicals in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

– In India, the demand for apparels has increased with growing consumer preference, in response to growing foreign textile brands. The demand has been augmented by digitalization, social networking sites, and apps, which help in increasing the sale of garments. Some apparel manufacturers in India state that the growth rate in menswear brands is at 7-10%, while the growth rate of women and kids apparel is around 15-20%. Also, the growing number of working women has increased the demand for women apparel.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

