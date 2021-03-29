Text Analytics Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc.

The Text Analytics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.84 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Text Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Infegy Inc., Medallia Inc. and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– July 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced the inclusion of text analytics capabilities within its Azure Cognitive Services product. According to the company, the text analytics for health feature can process various data types and tasks, including extracting more than 100 types of personally identifiable information (like protected health information) from unstructured texts.

– March 2020 -SAS released its COVID-19 search tool, which may extract text and numerical data from more than 50,000 research articles and allow users quick access to relevant information.

Key Market Trends

Retail and E-commerce to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market



– In retail, text analytics plays an important role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in the industry. By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers by making use of their historical trends.

– Retailers use social media platforms as a key source to acquire data to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.

– In order to meet increased expectations and direct communication from consumers, retailers should implement the technology and processes that enable them to manage the volume, variety, access, and governance of consumer data.

– Retailers need integration of insights and AI necessary for perceiving intent and prescribing targeted responses. Retail companies need to centralize access to a vast amount of data siloed across IT, marketing, sales, call centers, and third-party sources to identify their customer’s behaviors, wants, and needs.

– According to a report by Hitachi Solution, over the past three years, AI generated USD 40 billion in additional revenue in the retail market. An AI-text analytics solution can help in analyzing customers behavior. With the help of the online chat program, it helps the company to display their feedbacks, demands, common questions, and answers, without even interacting with them directly.

– This helps retailer in understanding the shift toward customers behavior, their demands, the pattern of what they need, and customers emotions. Moreover, it helps to make data-driven decisions for enhancing customer services.



North America to Execute a Significant Market Share



– The United States is a prominent market in the North American region due to the growing adoption of text analytics solutions across end-user industries, such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. The region is a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies, thereby, driving the market’s growth.

– The rising investments in emerging technologies, like AI and machine learning, among others, are expected to create scope for the market.

– Additionally, the United States has a strong foothold of text analytics vendors, which contributes to the market’s growth. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Luminoso Technologies Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

– On November 5, 2020, Microsoft, a US-based company, announced Hindi’s addition as the latest language under its text analytics service to support businesses and organizations with customer sentiment analysis. Text analytics is part of the company’s Azure Cognitive Services.

– Using this service, organizations can find out what people think of their topic or brand or topic. This enables analyzing Hindi text for clues about positive, neutral, or negative sentiment. The text analytics service can be used for any textual/audio input or feedback, combined with Azure Speech-to-Text service.

– Academic institutions have become involved in the text mining initiative in the country. For instance, in the United States, the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley, is developing a program known as BioText, to assist biology researchers in text mining and analysis.

Influence of the Text Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Text Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Text Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Text Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Text Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Text Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Text Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

