Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur

HOUSTON (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin stated a Texas Tech participant spit on one among his gamers and presumably used a racial slur Wednesday night time within the Texas Bowl.

A scrum between the groups got here after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early within the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between gamers and Ole Miss participant Jordan Watkins was given a private foul penalty.

After the sport, which Ole Miss misplaced 42-25, Kiffin stated that the penalty ought to have really been on Texas Tech’s Dimitri Moore, who’s No. 11 for the Purple Raiders, as an alternative of Watkins, who wears No. 11 for Ole Miss.

“They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t within the combat, it was their 11 that was preventing 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams) and all people knew as a result of their very own coaches had been yelling on the man,” Kiffin stated.

“There was a racial slur concerned, that’s not the purpose of what we’re speaking about, (it is) in regards to the spitting half. I introduced our personal 71 as much as the officers, proper or unsuitable, you see him crying? He’s not crying not as a result of he bought spit on, it’s as a result of one thing was stated.”

When requested to make clear if a Texas Tech participant used a racial slur towards one among his gamers, Kiffin stated he wasn’t positive.

“I’m not going to, as a result of I didn’t hear it, (I’m not going to) say that that occurred for positive that he gave a racial slur to our participant,” Kiffin stated. “I used to be instructed that that was stated in that (incident) however I didn’t hear that. So that might clearly be an enormous situation.”

Moore and Williams are each Black.

Kiffin stated he bought so upset in the course of the sport as a result of he did not consider it was honest that his participant bought a penalty that he thinks clearly ought to have been on another person.

“I’m going to defend our gamers when a child spits on them and is accused to a nationwide viewers that it’s him,” Kiffin stated. “So, Jordan has to take care of this.”

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was not requested in regards to the incident, however Kiffin stated he spoke with him in regards to the spitting after the sport.

“If you happen to really watch over there one among them’s form of laughing as a result of he bought off,” Kiffin stated. “He’s screaming on the participant, they’re dropping their thoughts on him… I talked to their head coach afterwards, he was like: ‘Loopy officiating on the market.’ I am going: ‘Yeah that was actually dangerous on that one which your man spit and our man bought the penalty.’ He was like: ‘Yeah I do know.’”

