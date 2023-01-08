Texas governor says Biden team failed to communicate on border visit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Sunday accused the Biden workforce of failing to speak with native officers about President Biden’s go to to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

“Pay attention, throughout this whole time, Joe Biden has not known as me. He didn’t name me, nor [did] his employees name, and tell us, both about his go to or to ask us, till final evening. We acquired a random e-mail to certainly one of my employees members asking if I might be there to satisfy him on the tarmac,” Abbott mentioned on Fox Information’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“They’ve failed to speak,” the Texas governor mentioned of the administration.

However Biden’s Homeland Safety secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, mentioned Sunday that Abbott was the one dragging his ft in talks with the administration on the broader challenge of immigration on the southern border.

“Governor Abbott is just not collaborating with the federal authorities on a problem that requires collaboration,” Mayorkas mentioned on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We can’t have the rights and the wants of people who’re looking for humanitarian reduction in the USA be exploited for political functions. We can’t have unilateral governor motion that isn’t coordinated with the federal authorities to handle a problem that’s of nationwide significance,” Mayorkas mentioned.

Biden’s Sunday journey to the border is his first as president, and comes amid rising considerations amongst border-state Republican governors over the document numbers of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.

Abbott and different Republicans on the state and federal ranges have been pressuring Biden to make the go to however continued on Sunday to criticize Democrats’ border insurance policies.

“It’s clear that immigration is a political challenge that excessive Republicans are at all times going to run on. However now they’ve a alternative: They’ll hold utilizing immigration to attempt to rating political factors or they might help resolve the issue,” Biden mentioned in remarks on the White Home final week.

Abbott on Sunday mentioned the president’s journey is “two years too late.”

“All he’s going to do down there may be rearrange the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. He’s not going to attain any options that can make the border safer, safer and cease unlawful immigration,” Abbott mentioned.

