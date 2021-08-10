Texas asks hospitals to delay interventions | free press

The Texas governor recently ruled that corona restrictions were illegal. Greg Abott is now asking all hospitals to delay medical procedures that are not strictly necessary.

Austin (AP) – In light of the latest wave of coronavirus, the US state of Texas has asked all hospitals to postpone non-essential medical procedures.

This is to ensure that all Covid patients can be adequately cared for, Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter to the hospital association. The Department of Health will also make efforts to recruit medical personnel from other states to care for corona patients. Disaster management must also reopen infusion centers where patients can receive blood plasma treatments.

The situation in Texas has deteriorated considerably due to the highly contagious delta variant of the corona virus. In the state of 29 million inhabitants, an average of about 12,000 new corona infections per day were recently reported, according to data from the authorities. According to this data, approximately 9,000 Covid patients are currently being treated in hospitals. Republican Abbott has made corona requirements such as mandatory masking illegal in the state. In Texas, about 44 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and nationwide, the vaccination rate is 50 percent.

The latest wave of corona has so far hit states in the south of the country hard, including Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri. Arkansas Governor Republican Asa Hutchinson warned on Twitter that there are currently only eight beds available in the intensive care unit statewide. Meanwhile, during the pandemic, more Covid patients are being treated in hospital than ever before. Of the 1,376 patients, 286 are connected to a ventilator. “Vaccinations reduce hospital stays,” he continued.

The US authorities now report an average of about 100,000 new infections per day. In June, before the delta variant took hold, there were sometimes as few as 10,000 a day. On average, more than 450 people die every day after a corona infection, data from the GGD shows.