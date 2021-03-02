Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is flourishing around the world with major players Deepak Novochem Technologies, Jeevan Chemicals

Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Industry Overview 2020 Forecast 2025

Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is a methylated congener of Bisphenol A. Tetramethylbisphenol A is a flame retardant with anti-thyroid hormonal activity. Tetramethylbisphenol A inhibits growth and interferes with microtubules in human fibroblasts in vitro.

Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is one of Bis phenols. 2,6Xylenol and Acetone are the main raw materials. There are few manufacturers in the world. Now there are only two players in India. Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited (DNTL) is the leading manufacturer. They are in the business of phenols and xylenols and their derivatives with manufacturing facilities in India.

In global market, the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A increases from 232.6 MT in 2012 to 237.7 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 0.54%. The global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is led by India, Deepak Novochem Technologies is the world leader, holding 70.18% production market share in 2016.

In application, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A downstream is TMPC, Property Modifier and others. Globally, the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is mainly driven by demand for Property Modifier which accounts for nearly 62.31% of total downstream consumption.

In the future, global market is expected to witness slowly growth on account of limited applications, so in the next few years, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A production will show a trend of small growth. In 2022 the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is estimated to be 335.4 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 5 million US$ in 2024, from 3 million US$ in 2019,

Key Companies: Deepak Novochem Technologies, Jeevan Chemicals

Market by Type: 99% TMBPA, 98% TMBPA

Market by Application: TMPC, Property Modifier, Others

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

For industrial chain analysis, the report mentions the upstream raw materials, major raw material suppliers, downstream demand analysis, equipment, distribution and marketing channels, market development trends and governing factors, and proposals, which particularly include precise data on the key market applications and consumption, consumption and production rate, key regions, key global distributors, major raw material suppliers, major manufacturing equipment suppliers, major suppliers, as well as their contact information and supply chain analysis.

