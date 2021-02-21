Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market to Witness Rise in Revenues during the forecast Period 2020 – 2026: Medical Marijuana Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

“

The constantly developing nature of the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) industry and all types of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)s that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Medical Marijuana Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Major Types,

Plant Extracts

Chemical Synthesis

Biosynthesis

Major Applications,

Anesthetic

Anti-cancer

Anti-vomiting

Diuretic

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Plant Extracts -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Chemical Synthesis -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Biosynthesis -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Competitive Analysis

6.1 Medical Marijuana Inc.

6.1.1 Medical Marijuana Inc. Company Profiles

6.1.2 Medical Marijuana Inc. Product Introduction

6.1.3 Medical Marijuana Inc. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Canopy Growth Corporation

6.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Profiles

6.2.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Product Introduction

6.2.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Aphria

6.3.1 Aphria Company Profiles

6.3.2 Aphria Product Introduction

6.3.3 Aphria Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

6.4.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Company Profiles

6.4.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Product Introduction

6.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

