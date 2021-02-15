Tethering Apps Market thriving growth by 2028 with ClockworkMod, FoxFi Software, June Fabrics Technology, Mobile Stream, Secure Tether, Snrb Labs, Tethering Faker
Phone tethering allows a business to share an Internet connection from an employee’s phone to their laptop, tablet, or other device through WiFi, Bluetooth or or a USB cable. This provides convenient access to the internet for the secondary device, with an optional plan add-on.
PdaNet+ is one of the most popular tethering apps for most mobile platforms. It lets you use your Android phone’s data connection on your tablet, phone, or laptop via USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.
Total Tether Studios mobile app revenue in December 2020 was < $5k, including < $5k for iOS apps and < $5k for Android apps.
Tethering via wired connection is undoubtedly more secure as both the devices are connected through short cables. Connections via hotspot can be intercepted using software such as Wifi sniffers. It is highly recommended to set strong passwords and to use advanced security protocols like WPA2.
Key Players:
- ClockworkMod
- FoxFi Software
- June Fabrics Technology
- Mobile Stream
- Secure Tether
- Snrb Labs
- Tethering Faker
Tethering Apps Market Report Segment: by type
- Android
- IOS
- Others
Tethering Apps Market Report Segment: by application
- Private Users
- Commercial Users
Tethering Apps Market Report Segment: by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
