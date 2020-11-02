Test your knowledge of the Mandalorian Season 1

Season 2 of The Mandalorian just debuted on Disney +, but have you kept up with Season 1? Today we invite you to test your knowledge of the first Star Wars live series. Will you make a flawless one? We’ll find out soon.

How well do you know the first season of The Mandalorian?

A year ago, The Mandalorian landed on our screens. A series that takes place after the events of the Return of the Jedi and quickly delighted viewers. The music, the atmosphere, the characters, Jon Favreau managed to come up with the right formula to win back the hearts of Star Wars fans, disappointed with the latest trilogy.

With Season 2 just landed, it’s time to test your knowledge of Season 1. Did you remember everything? Will you score 15/15 and be an expert on The Mandalorian? Answer immediately.

If you like quizzes and want to keep the fun longer, you can find all of our latest quizzes right there.