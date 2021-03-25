Test requirement when entering Germany by air should apply from Sunday | Free press

The federal and state governments have decided that stricter testing requirements should apply to airline passengers from around the world – regardless of the corona numbers in the vacation country. The first details are now known.

Berlin (dpa) – The planned general corona test requirement for entry by air to Germany will apply from next Sunday at midnight. The reason is that travelers and airlines can adapt to it, the federal health department said Thursday.

Subject to government approval, the new accession scheme should appear next Friday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state prime ministers had decided that in the face of the global pandemic, the federal government should impose a general pre-departure testing requirement as an entry requirement for flights to Germany.

Even today, travelers coming from “high incidence areas” with a particularly high number of infections and areas with new virus variants must submit a negative test before departure.

The general new scheme should now come into effect on the night from Saturday to Sunday. All passengers planning to travel by plane to Germany from midnight must be tested before departure. Crews are not affected, as the ministry said. Air passengers should in principle bear the costs of the tests themselves. Transportation by the airline is only allowed with a negative test certificate. Otherwise, local regulations require you to isolate yourself at your own risk.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99