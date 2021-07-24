Terrorist attack on market in Baghdad – perpetrators arrested | free press

At least 30 people were killed in an attack in Baghdad on Monday. Now the Iraqi Prime Minister has identified the responsible terrorist cell.

Baghdad (AP) – After the suicide attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad that killed at least 30, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kasimi has arrested the responsible terrorist cell.

The attack was therefore planned and carried out by a “cowardly” terrorist network, he announced on Twitter.

At least 50 people were injured in Monday’s terrorist attack. The suicide bomber had blown himself up in a crowded market in Sadr City’s Shia district. Islamic State (IS) extremists have confessed to the crime.

Iraq continues to suffer from the aftermath of the fight against the Sunni terrorist militia, which ruled large areas in the north and west of the country between 2014 and 2017. The Iraqi security forces were able to militarily defeat IS with international support – especially the US. Terrorist cells are still active and committing attacks.