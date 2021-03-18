Termite Bait Systems Market Research Report Covers (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Research, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2026

Termite Bait Systems Market Outlook:

Termites are a type of insect that destroy and consume wood, wooden structures or even entire buildings. Termite bait system is one of the innovative ways of termite control. It involves application of edible baits that are applied near the termite’s infestation which is then consumed and spread throughout the termites. Baiting involves constant inspection and re-application if necessary. Baits include a small amount of wood and insecticides that decline and slow the growth of termites.

Global Termite Bait Systems Market Scenario

The Global Termite Bait Systems Market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 257.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 407.01 million by 2026. This is due to the increasing prevalence of termites in buildings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Market Drivers:

Termite bait systems are environmentally safe and can be applied conveniently which help in driving the market growth

Change in climatic conditions has increased the prevalence of termites which has increased the demand for termite reduction systems. This trend is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High initial cost and installation of termite bait systems is acting as one of the major market restraints

Lack of awareness about the benefits of termite bait systems is also acting as a market restraint as most of the population is aware about the chemical solutions for termites

The Termite Bait Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Termite Type Subterranean termites Dampwood termites Drywood termites Others Conehead termites Desert termites

By Station Type In-ground Above-ground

By Application Commercial & Industrial Residential Agriculture & livestock farms Others Forestry Storage Transport facilities



Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

