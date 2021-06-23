Terminal Security Market may See Drastic Move with Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Symantec

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Terminal Security Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

What is Terminal Security?

The rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data has created a huge demand for terminal security solutions in the market, which is anticipated to drive the market. According to IBEF, Indiaâ€™s IT and ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector, in India, attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools, as the number of manufactures of hardware is set to increase.

Major & Emerging Players in Terminal Security Market: –

Microsoft (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Symantec (United States), TrendMicro (Japan), Sophos (United Kingdom), McAfee (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Carbon Black (United States), SentinelOne (United States), ESET (Slovakia),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Endpoint Protection Platform, Endpoint Detection and Response), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Services (Professional Services (Training and Consulting, Integration and Implementation, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Solutions (Firewall, Antivirus, Application Control, ID/IP, MDS, Encryption technologies, Others), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Others)

Market Trends:

Need to mitigate IT security risks

Rising enterprise mobility trends across organizations

Market Drivers:

Increasing instances of enterprise terminal targeted attacks

The emerging trend of virtualization is projected to affect terminal security

Challenges:

Addressing the complexity of advanced threats

Dynamicity of organizations and IT infrastructure

Opportunities:

The rise in the adoption of hosted Endpoint Detection and Response solutions

Increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

