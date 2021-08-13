Terephthalic Acid: Price Trends, Production Cost, Profit Margins, Raw Materials Costs, Land and Construction Costs – Syndicated Analytics

Terephthalic acid refers to a white, organic compound synthesized from crude oil that is primarily used in the production of high-performance plastics and polyester fiber. It is non-toxic along with helps in providing high flexibility, enhanced dimensional stability, resistance to chemical and water, etc. As a result, terephthalic acid is used across numerous industries, such as electronics, food and beverages, construction, textiles, packaging, etc.

Significant growth in the textile industry is primarily driving the demand for terephthalic acid to produce polyester fibers. These fibers are being increasingly utilized in fabrics for home furnishings and apparel, such as bed sheets, draperies, curtains, etc.

Furthermore, the extensive usage of polyester films for manufacturing data storage tapes, recording tapes, photographic films, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, terephthalic acid-based polyamides and polyesters are utilized in hot melt adhesives, thereby augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, terephthalic acid is used as a filler in various military smoke grenades to produce a thick white smoke when burned that acts as an obscurant in the near-infrared spectrum. Apart from this, the rising product adoption in the food and beverages industry, such as in sports drinks, fruit juices, oils, sauces, etc., is also expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

