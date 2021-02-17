Terahertz Radiation Devices Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demands 2021 to 2027

Global Terahertz Radiation Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Terahertz Radiation Devices Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Terahertz Radiation Devices from 2021 till 2027.

The Terahertz Radiation Devices market was valued at USD 100.10 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Terahertz technology is an emerging and growing field which has potentials to develop applications varying from passenger scanning at airports to large digital data transfers and has been seeing significant advancements on the scientific front.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Terahertz Radiation Devices Market: Advantest Corp., Emcore Corp., Alpes Lasers SA, Applied Research And Photonics Inc., ARA Scientific, Asqella Oy, TeraSense Group, Becker Photonik GmbH, Bridge12 Technologies Inc., Boston Electronics Corporation, Bruker Optics Inc., Coherent Inc., Ki3 Photonics Technologies Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The electromagnetic waves constituting THz radiation devices for biomedical spectroscopy and imaging can be generated and detected in pulsed- or continuous-wave (CW) forms. Developments in terahertz device technology such as the generation of THz pulse for spectroscopy applications user NIR laser, submicron scale lithography, low loss waveguide circuits, silicon micromachining, which is used for compact and integrated packing, etc., offer a plethora of opportunities.

– In addition to the imaging for the in vivo detection of diseases, THz devices and systems can expedite the development of in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs), allowing quick disease detection from sample specimens such as body fluid, blood, or breath and able to distinguish tiny amounts of specimen rapidly, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or various metabolites, at the molecular level. Moreover, THz radiation devices are extensively used for the imaging of cancer tissues, as an early cancer diagnosis enhances the survival rate and decreases the risks of complex surgery amalgamated with more advanced-stage cancer treatments.



Competitive Landscape:

– March 2019 -Coherent Inc. significantly expanded its Gilching, Germany micromachining and sub-system facility, and also completed the relocation of the companys laser marking group. This Center of Excellence, is a significant upgrade to the companys applications and R&D capabilities and affirms the companys commitment to the industrial materials processing and manufacturing segment.

– Sept 2020 – EMCORE Corporation announced the introduction of the Model 1790 1550 nm High-Power Laser Module for LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and Optical Sensing.The underlying technology for the Model 1790 has been in development for over 3 years and was designed to address demanding applications in industrial sensing and measurement.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

