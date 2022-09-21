The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie will introduce an original story to the TenSura timeline. Pic credit: Studio 8bit

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie release date is confirmed to be scheduled for November 25, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

The official title of the TenSura 2022 movie is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie: Guren no Kizuna).

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond USA release date will be in early 2023.

The initial announcement of the film was made shortly after the second season’s finale, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 48, released on September 21, 2021.

READ: Preparing for the Tensura movie Scarlet Bond in 2022: How to catch up on the Slime Isekai story

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie trailer was released on March 2, 2022.

The original story for the TenSura: Scarlet Bond movie is being written by Fuse, the creator of the light novel series.

The movie’s story will have Rimuru and his friends becoming entangled in a conspiracy with a girl with mysterious power. Rimuru’s commander Benimaru will also have a run-in with another ogre named Hiiro (featured in the key visual).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond will feature an original story that is apparently focused on Benimaru’s ogre comrade, Hiiro. Pic credit: Studio 8bit

Here is the description of Hiiro from the official website:

Suddenly, he appears in front of Rimuru and the others in the form of a demon and calls himself Hiiro. One of his horns is broken, and he carries a long sword that is as long as he is. Hiiro is a survivor of the Ogre Village and he was once the big brother of Benimari and his friends…

Here is the official story summary:

Rimuru -Tempest, a slime who evolved into a demon king to save his friends. He and his friends established the Demon Kingdom Tempest, a land of demons. Raja, a small sub-country located to the west of Tempest. A long-running conspiracy swirls around the mysterious power of a girl. Then, Hiiro, an “Ogre survivor,” suddenly appears in front of Rimuru and his friends. They are reunited with a man who used to be the brother of Rimuru’s friend Benimaru. The severed “bond of the Red Lotus” now becomes the guiding light for a new battle.

(Keep in mind that the official English name romanizations for Hiiro might be Heero and Raja could be Razha.)

Considering how the second season ended, it’s possible the movie will be an original story that’s set somewhere in the timeline near light novel Volume 7: Saint-Monster Confrontation, which will apparently be adapted by That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3. (Please see the other article for more details.)

The first key visual for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime 2022 movie was released in September 2021. Pic credit: Studio 8bits

Animation company Studio 8bit is producing both the main Slime isekai anime series and The Slime Diaries anime.

In recent years, Studio 8bit is also known for producing The Irregular At Magic High School (and The Honor Student at Magic High School anime), Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Encouragement of Climb, and Infinite Stratos.

Director Yasuhito Kikuchi is best known for having directed the original Comet Lucifer anime and the Infinite Stratos anime series.

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu created the series composition and he’s worked on the scripts for popular anime such as Arifureta, Black Clover, Bleach, Claymore, Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, By The Grace of the Gods, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Redo of Healer, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2, and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

The full poster for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond movie. Pic credit: Studio 8bit/Twitter

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond music theme song “Make Me Feel Better” will be performed by MindaRyn.

Insert songs include “Jouka” by TRUE, and “Sparkles” by Stereo Dive Foundation.

Updated September 20, 2022: Added theme song, new movie poster, USA release info, etc.

This article provides everything that is known about the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime movie: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie/Tensura movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

What about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3?

While every fan loves a good movie, that doesn’t mean they aren’t eagerly awaiting the next season of the series either.

For a while now, there’s been speculation about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3. As of the last update of this article, no major announcements confirming the third season have been made yet. With the premiere of the movie in the near future, perhaps another season will be confirmed alongside a movie-related event?

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio 8bit, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie’s USA release date. However, it’s been confirmed by Crunchyroll that the TenSura movie’s USA release date will be in early 2023.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Typically, the anime industry considers Fall to be the months of October, November, and December, whereas the Winter is January, February, and March. November-December and May-July are typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

Thus, it’s not surprising that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie release date in Japan will be scheduled for November 25, 2022. Although early 2023 is the dump months in the United States, the silver lining is that there will be less competition in US movie theaters.

The international release with a That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie English dub will be planned out to optimize its chances in U.S. theaters and other countries like the UK, Canada, and more.

This time the calculations are bit more difficult since the anime production committee and the company which buys the international rights will want to avoid competing with a big-name American movie that’ll overshadow the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie in early 2023.

For example, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie premiered in Japan in mid-December 2018, whereas the U.S. release date by FUNimation was mid-January 2019. Despite being considered a dump month, Broly set box office records for an anime movie.

Similarly, the Demon Slayer movie USA release date was positioned in April 2021. Setting it slightly ahead of the May blockbusters is probably the wisest move, although the timing was largely forced by COVID-19 restrictions and the re-opening of American theaters.

Based on the same logic, the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie USA release date will either be timed to be soon after the Japanese premiere or timed for optimal exposure against the competition.

Therefore, the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie U.S. release date is predicted to be either January or May 2023.

The only question is if the Funimation brand will be used for marketing the movie in the USA. In early March 2022, it was announced that Funimation and Crunchyroll were merging onto one platform. The Funimation name is essentially being phased out but it’s uncertain whether Sony (which owns both) will continue using the name for theaters in order to differentiate it from theater releases.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie release date to watch what happens next in theaters. Stay tuned!