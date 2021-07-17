Tensions are high in the trailer for the third film in the “After” saga

Tensions are high in the trailer for the third film in the “After” saga

“After We Fell”: There is already a trailer for the third film in the “After” saga

Erotic scenes, jealousy, and possible new loves: all of this will be in the new chapter of this successful franchise.

Will the couple’s relationship survive?

In 2019 the film “After” premiered – and its success was instantaneous. Based on Anna Todd’s book, the film follows the complicated relationship between Tessa (Josephine Langford), a dedicated and upright student, and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), one of the school’s most popular boys, whose creation was inspired by Harry Styles. from one direction.

The relationship between Tessa and Hardin has already been put to the test in previous films, but despite various difficulties, she always survived. As you’d expect, we can expect differences of opinion between the two main characters in After We Fell as well, making us wonder whether they’ll end up together or separately.

The new trailer begins with an erotic scene, which doesn’t shock fans of this saga, often referred to as the “Fifty Shades of Gray” with teenagers. We can also see that the main problem with “After We Fell” is that Tessa is going to Seattle where she is pursuing her dream career. Faced with this situation, Hardin becomes jealous. New characters will enter this chapter, such as an attractive waiter (Carter Jenkins) who starts flirting with Tessa and further problematizes her relationship with her boyfriend.

“After We Fell” will be released in Portuguese cinemas on September 2nd.