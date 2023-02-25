Tense moment as Russia’s UN ambassador interrupted a minute of silence for victims of Ukraine war at Security Council

Consultant of Russia to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks throughout a Safety Council assembly in regards to the battle in Ukraine at United Nations headquarters on February 24, 2023 in New York Metropolis.Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Photos

Russia’s ambassador to the UN broke a minute of silence honoring victims of the Ukraine battle.

Nebenzya mentioned the council ought to honor “all victims of what occurred in Ukraine, beginning in 2014.”

This comes a day after the UN voted for Russia to withdraw its troops instantly from the nation.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations repeatedly tapped his microphone and interrupted a minute of silence for “victims of aggression” within the Ukraine battle in a tense second on Friday.

Ukraine’s international minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed members of the UN Safety Council in New York, asking them to face and observe a minute of silence for individuals who had died on the primary anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Video shows members standing in silence when Vasily Nebenzya requested to make an announcement, and representatives sat down once more to hear.

Nebenzya emphasised that the council ought to honor “all victims of what occurred in Ukraine, beginning in 2014.”

“All of those that perished, all lives are priceless,” he mentioned.

On the finish of his assertion, Nebenzya stood once more, and he appeared to gesture for others to do the identical — however the different representatives awkwardly remained seated till Nebenzya was thanked for his assertion.

The remainder of the members finally stood as soon as once more, and the minute resumed, displaying that even a second meant to honor the useless offered potentialities for battle.

Nebenzya’s point out of 2014 is probably going referring to Russians who died in the course of the nation’s invasion and unlawful annexation of Crimea.

This comes a day after the UN Basic Meeting voted that Russia ought to withdraw its troops instantly from the nation. 141 members voted in help, whereas seven voted towards and 32 abstained, in keeping with the Related Press.

Kuleba mentioned on Thursday the overwhelming majority of the nation’s voting in favor of the decision reveals the widespread worldwide help of the nation.

“This vote defies the argument that the worldwide south doesn’t stand on Ukraine’s facet. Many international locations representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor,” he mentioned.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider