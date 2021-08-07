Tens of thousands again at Corona protests in France | free press

The protests continue: tens of thousands again demonstrate in France against the mandatory vaccination and the corona passport. There was a strong mobilization in the south – there are many new cases especially there.

Paris (dpa) – In France, tens of thousands of tens of thousands are demonstrating for the fourth weekend in a row against vaccination certificates and stricter corona rules. There were again demonstrations in the capital Paris, but also in many other cities.

According to information from the radio station France Info, up to 37,000 people took part in protests in the south in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. There would have been between 10,000 and 20,000 people in Nice alone. There was no general overview in the early evening.

Tensions in Lyon

According to initial reports, the demonstrations were largely peaceful. Tensions between security forces and protesters developed in Lyon, where more than 2,400 people were on the streets, according to broadcaster BFMTV. On Thursday, the French Constitutional Council approved the controversial vaccination requirement for healthcare workers and the so-called health passport, which provides information about a negative test or a vaccination. Both should help to contain the corona pandemic.

The presentation of the digital health passport is already mandatory in France in the cinema or at major events. From Monday it is also mandatory to visit restaurants and bars and if you travel by plane or long-distance train. President Emmanuel Macron announced the new regulations in mid-July. The demonstrations are an attempt to put pressure on the government. Representatives of the so-called yellow vest movement, which had previously organized protests against Macron, also called for this. A week ago, more than 200,000 people were on the streets across the country.

France in the middle of the fourth wave

France is currently in a fourth corona wave. Within a week, there were about 225 new cases per 100,000 population across the country. The federal government now classifies larger parts of southern France as a corona risk area. This applies from Sunday to Provence, the Côte d’Azur and the island of Corsica, among others. French overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, St. Martin and St. Barthélemy are also affected.

People entering Germany from a risk area must complete a digital entry form. For a week, all people over the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate upon entry into Germany that they have either tested negative for the coronavirus, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered. Children under the age of twelve are exempt from the test requirement, but not from the quarantine requirement.