Tennis Shoes Market Expected to Reach $2,604.4 Million by 2028

“tennis shoes market by playing surface, user, and distribution channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2028,” the global tennis shoes market size is expected to reach $2,604.4 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Tennis shoes are type of athletic footwear used specially for playing tennis. It is different from other footwear as the design and qualities needed in a tennis shoe are different from other athletic shoes. Moreover, tennis shoes feature more strength and durability so that it allows players in quick side wise, forward, and backward movement while playing tennis. Tennis is gaining popularity across the globe due to events such as Grand Slams and French Open. Moreover, growth in fan base of famous tennis players such as Pete Sampras, Bianca Andreescu, and Rafael Osuna propels tennis participation rate globally and consequently fuels demand for the tennis shoes.

Increase in women participation is rapidly growing in tennis as women and men enjoy fairly equal parity in tennis that has made tennis popular among the women. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the women population constituted around 47% of the total tennis playing population across the globe in 2019. Therefore, growing popularity of tennis is encouraging people especially women to increasingly participate in tennis. This factor is ultimately increasing demand for tennis shoes among the global tennis playing population.

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil offer lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the global tennis shoes market. Tennis players are growing along with popularity of tennis in these emerging markets. According to the International Tennis Federation, Asia-Pacific has the highest tennis playing population. Further, growth in disposable income, desire for healthy lifestyle, and demand for comfortable athletic footwear are few factors that propel demand for tennis shoes in the emerging markets.

The global tennis shoes market is segmented on the basis of playing surface, user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of playing surface, the tennis shoes market is bifurcated into hard court tennis shoes, clay court tennis shoes, and grass court tennis shoes. By user, it is segregated into men, women, and kids. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

According to the tennis shoes market forecast, on the basis of playing surface, the hard court tennis shoes segment was the highest contributor to the market, accounting for $1,016.9 million in 2020, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period, owing to low set up cost and low maintenance cost involved in hard courts and growth in usage across the globe. Clay court tennis shoes ranked second in terms of market share in 2020. Clay courts are very much popular and widely used in Europe and Latin America. Hence, the clay court tennis shoes segment is anticipated to grow significantly in these regions during the forecast period.

On the basis of user, the women segment exhibited a market share of around 44% in 2020, as the women participation in tennis has in recent years had increased exponentially due to the government initiatives. For example, the government of Australia presented a budget of $12 million for the period 2019 to 2020 to increase participation in tennis and aimed at increasing opportunities for women in tennis. Hence, the women segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the upcoming years.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was the prominent segment, owing to high popularity and wide scale penetration of supermarket/hypermarket in leading tennis shoes markets such as North America and Europe. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is followed by specialty stores and e-commerce segments. Wide scale adoption of internet, online shopping platforms, and changes in consumer buying behavior due to COVID-19 is expected boost the e-commerce segment. Moreover, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity and developing infrastructure of e-commerce channels globally.

According to the global tennis shoes market analysis, in 2020, North America dominated the market, garnering around 37.4% of the total tennis shoes market share, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are characterized by high disposable income and elevated participation in tennis & demand of tennis shoes, which makes them leading markets for tennis shoes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show promising growth rate due to the presence of highest tennis playing population in this region. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Asia contributed for around 37.9% or over 33 million of the global tennis playing population in 2019. LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit slow growth due to unawareness about different tennis shoes and low participation in tennis.

Players operating in the global tennis shoes market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the tennis shoes market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ADIDAS Group, ASICS Corporation, Babolat, FILA Holdings Corp., K-Swiss, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., New Balance, Inc., Nike, Inc., PUME SE, and Wilson Sporting Goods Company.

The tennis shoes market was valued at $2,193.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,604.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

By playing surface, the hard court tennis shoes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on user, the men segment was valued at $1,096.9 million, accounting for 50% of the global tennis shoes market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $357.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

