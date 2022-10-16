Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Related Press faculty soccer ballot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.

The Crimson Tide was one in all 5 unbeaten groups to fall throughout a wild weekend and dropped three locations to No. 6 within the AP Prime 25 offered by Areas Financial institution. Alabama swapped locations with the Vols after shedding to them 52-49 on a subject purpose as time expired Saturday.

Georgia remained No. 1 and acquired 31 first-place votes and Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.

The Vols acquired 15 first-place votes and have their finest rating since beginning the 2005 season at No. 3. The final time Tennessee was ranked this extremely within the second half of the season was 2001, reaching the highest 10 in late October and headed into the SEC championship at No. 2.

No. 4 Michigan moved up a spot Sunday, switching locations with No. 5 Clemson after the Wolverines blew out now-No. 16 Penn State.

No. 7 Mississippi moved up two spots and No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon all moved into the highest 10.

POLL POINTS

The Crimson Tide had its string of 40 straight appearances within the prime 5 snapped. It was the longest such energetic streak within the nation.

Georgia now has the longest run of top-five appearances with 24.

The Tide’s newest top-five run is just the third longest of the Saban period. The Tide’s 68 straight top-five appearances from 2015-19 is the AP ballot document, and a string of 48 consecutive top-five rankings from 2011-13 is tied for fourth.

EXPLAIN YOUR VOTE

Tennessee made a case to be the No. 1 staff within the nation, and it swayed some voters.

Those that purchased in on the Vols cited a resume that features 4 victories towards groups that had been ranked on the time (at Pitt, Florida, at LSU and Alabama).

“I voted Tennessee No. 1 as a result of the Vols’ power of schedule is way superior to UGA and Ohio State,” stated Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

For comparability, Georgia has performed only one staff (Oregon) that has been ranked at any level this season. Ohio State has performed three, although just one was ranked on the time (Notre Dame) and all of these opponents have a minimum of three losses.

Story continues

Plus, beating Alabama does not occur usually and holds a whole lot of weight with voters. No staff this season has overwhelmed a staff with a greater rating on the time the sport was performed than Tennessee.

“It was a troublesome name between Tennessee and Georgia for No. 1,” stated Kellis Robinett of The Wichita (Kansas) Eagle. “I’ve been voting the Bulldogs forward of everybody else for a number of weeks, largely as a result of their blowout victory over Oregon has aged like a high quality wine. However I believe beating Alabama is barely extra spectacular.”

So why solely No. 3 for Tennessee?

The ranked-at-the-time argument falls flat for some voters, who had been much less impressed with victories towards Florida and Pitt and provides Georgia and Ohio State credit score for being extra dominant total.

“I’ve been excessive on Tennessee all 12 months, however I don’t assume rating them No. 3 is any sort of snub this week,” stated Mike Barber of the Richmond (Virginia) Occasions-Dispatch.

IN

— No. 22 North Carolina is ranked for the primary time this season.

— No. 25 Tulane is that this week’s breakthrough staff. The Inexperienced Wave (6-1) is ranked for the primary time since 1998, when quarterback Shaun King led them to an unbeaten season and No. 7 within the closing Prime 25.

OUT

— Kansas misplaced two straight video games after snapping a ballot drought of 13 years and is unranked once more.

— James Madison is out after turning into the primary staff to be ranked in its first season as an FBS member. The Dukes misplaced 45-38 on the highway at new Solar Belt rival Georgia Southern.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 7, 19, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 13, 14, 22, 23).

Massive 12 — 4 (Nos. 8, 11, 17, 20).

Massive Ten — 4 (No. 2, 4, 16, 18).

Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 9, 10, 12, 15).

American — 2 (Nos. 21, 25).

RANKED vs. RANKED

After six video games matching ranked groups this previous weekend, 5 extra are on faucet, together with the primary top-10 matchup within the Pac-12 for the reason that 2016 convention championship recreation (No. 4 Washington and No. 9 Colorado).

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU.

___

Observe Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and hear at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

Extra AP faculty soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Join the AP’s faculty soccer e-newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF