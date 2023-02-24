Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello over NCAA violation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers’ weekend collection with Dayton whereas college officers, Vitello and the NCAA deal with a violation in this system.

Officers introduced the suspension proper earlier than the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as excessive as No. 3 in a single main ballot, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is changing Vitello as appearing head coach, and the college mentioned in a press release an replace will likely be offered Monday.

“Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full duty,” Tennessee mentioned within the assertion. “We recognize his cooperation within the course of and his dedication to do proper by the student-athletes within the Tennessee baseball program.”

Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for stopping any additional particulars being launched. However shortstop Maui Ahuna has but to be cleared to play for Tennessee after transferring to the varsity final June.

Ahuna was an All-Huge 12 participant at Kansas who batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs. The Vols had been the No. 1 total seed within the NCAA Match final 12 months solely to lose to Notre Dame within the Tremendous Regional.

Vitello was suspended final season for 4 video games by the NCAA for chest-bumping umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in a sport towards Alabama. Vitello teamed up with a fraternity to lift cash for the Wounded Warriors Mission with a chest bump for a $2 donation.

___

Extra AP school sports activities: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25