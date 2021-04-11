Ten years after the burqa was banned: France continues to fight | Free press

For Muslim women in France, headscarves could soon be banned in many places. At least that’s the way the Senate wants it to be. Full veil has been banned in the country since 2010 – and is controversial.

Paris (AP) – A decade after the ban on full veils in the French public, Muslim women in the country could soon meet further restrictions.

The Senate, as the upper house of the French parliament, recently voted in favor of a headscarf ban for minors and school field companions. Veil in the form of a burkini should also be prohibited in indoor swimming pools. However, this arrangement is not yet final.

France sees itself as a secular country with a strict separation of state and religion. It is estimated that between 3.5 and 6 million Muslims live in the country with about 67 million inhabitants. The prohibition of full veil in public came into effect on April 11, 2010. It was the first such arrangement in a Western country.

The conservative senate’s new attempts to ban headscarves are changes to the so-called law to strengthen republican principles. With the law, President Emmanuel Macron’s government wants to act against the background of terror attacks against Islamism. It’s about the fight against hatred on the internet. Prime Minister Jean Castex constantly emphasizes that the project is not directed against religion. Amnesty International nevertheless fears discriminatory application in the light of stigmatizing debates about Muslims and Islam.

The changes made by the Senate are not yet final. In order for them to be in law at the end of the day, the National Assembly must also give the green light. It is still unclear whether this will happen or whether the plans in the often more liberal House of Representatives will fail. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke out against the bans.

Yet the restrictions planned by the Senate have already sparked outrage – also internationally. Using the hashtag #HandsOffMyHijab (“Hands off my hijab”), countless people have questioned the project on social media. More than three million people watched the video of a 17-year-old French Muslim woman on the TikTok platform, in which she replaced her hijab with a baseball cap and hood and told her about the mood. There was also criticism of the burqa ban. A French woman in the Nikab, Kenza Drider, even wanted to participate in the 2012 presidential elections in protest. However, your candidacy was not accepted.

The dispute over the headscarf in France started long before the so-called burqa ban in 2010. As early as 1994, a law came into effect allowing only discreet – but not conspicuous – religious symbols in schools. Ten years later, headscarves were completely banned in schools – not kippah and cross. Full veils were publicly banned ten years ago. Originally intended as a partial ban, the then Conservative government of President Nicolas Sarkozy tightened it after a failed regional election and an increase in the votes of the far-right National Front (today: Rassemblement National).

Violations of the ban on full veils are punishable by fines. Multiple violations sometimes involve the risk of taking a citizenship course. It is unclear how many women are actually affected by the regulation. According to researchers, only a fraction of Muslim women in France even wear some form of veil. The headscarf has previously acquired a greater symbolic meaning.

