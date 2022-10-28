Ten Count BL anime film release date in 2023 confirmed by key visual

The Ten Depend anime movie will premiere in 2023. Pic credit score: Rihito Takarai/Shinshokan

The Ten Depend anime countdown that started on October 28, 2022, had ended… 4 hours earlier than it counted right down to the actual announcement!

The epilogue is (suspenseful music taking part in within the background):

The much-anticipated Ten Depend anime adaptation of the eponymous yaoi manga sequence by Rihito Takarai has lastly been introduced! The Ten Depend anime movie will premiere in 2023 however we’ll have to attend for the precise premiere date to be revealed at a later date.

In the meantime, a brand-new key visible is right here and the principle workers and forged have been revealed.

Check out the primary official Ten Depend key visible:

The primary official key visible for the Ten Depend anime adaptation was revealed on October 28, 2022.



East Fish Studio and SynergySP will likely be producing the anime. Sou Toyama (Avenue Fighter II) is directing the anime movie, whereas Tomomi Shimazaki is accountable for character design.

The 2 most important characters Tadaomi Shirotani and Riku Kurose will likely be voiced by Shinnosuke Tachibana and Tomoaki Maeno, respectively.

When the countdown appeared, the Ten Count anime Twitter explicitly acknowledged {that a} “Ten Depend animation adaptation (is) coming,” leaving little doubt about what the manga followers have been counting right down to.

However, many followers have been wanting ahead to the official announcement, impatience not being the least vital issue.

The “lastly” used above refers to the truth that a Ten Depend anime adaptation was initially introduced over 4 years in the past, extra exactly on March 26, 2018, when the ultimate quantity of the Ten Depend manga was revealed.

On the time, it was introduced {that a} Ten Depend anime would premiere in 2020, whereupon a teaser trailer and a key visible have been revealed. Each have vanished into skinny air since, because the Ten Depend manufacturing committee introduced on December 28, 2020, that the anime could be postponed to an unspecified date because of them reconsidering its format.

The now-vanished Ten Depend anime visible was initially revealed in 2019.

Notice that Ten Depend is a yaoi title (BL with specific content material). The anime adaptation will possible be reworked right into a shounen-ai (BL with out specific content material) launch — the sample generally administered to all business yaoi manga variations.

This has been demonstrated on quite a few events. The truth is, many shounen-ai anime variations of yaoi manga, gentle novels, and video video games have attained a cult following. Notable examples embody Junjou Romantica, Dakaichi: I’m Being Harassed By the Sexiest Man of the Yr, Togainu no Chi, DRAMAtical Homicide, Sekaiichi Hatsukoi (The World’s Best First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera), Ai no Kusabi, and others.

With the success of Given and Sasaki and Miyano, the shounen-ai style appears to be attracting a further following, so the timing of the Ten Depend anime announcement comes as no shock.

Concerning the Ten Depend manga sequence

Ten Depend is a manga sequence by Rihito Takarai that was serialized in Shinshokan’s month-to-month BL manga journal Expensive+ from 2013 to 2017. The person chapters have been collected into six tankōbon volumes.

Viz Media has licensed Ten Depend for an English-language launch and is publishing the chapters beneath its SuBLime boys-love imprint. The title can also be obtainable digitally.

Ten Depend protagonist Tadaomi Shirotani, as depicted within the manga sequence.

The sequence was fairly profitable for a yaoi title; it ranked first within the Nationwide Bookstore Staff’ Advisable BL Comics twice: as soon as in 2014 and once more in 2015.

Along with the upcoming anime adaptation, Ten Depend additionally impressed two video video games prior to now:

Ten Depend: One other Days (Ameba) — launched on March 22, 2018, for Ameba customers and ended companies on November 29, 2019

Ten Depend for App React (iOS/Android) — launched on January 7, 2019, and ended companies on June 30, 2020

A Ten Depend: One other Days visible.

The plot of the sequence focuses on Tadaomi Shirotani, who suffers from OCD that manifests as extreme mysophobia. Upon assembly psychotherapist Riku Kurose, Tadaomi begins a remedy that may see him itemizing ten actions he’s unable to carry out. Riku claims that Tadaomi will likely be cured as soon as he manages to finish the objects on the listing (publicity remedy).

Nevertheless, Kurose ultimately calls off their counseling periods because of discovering himself falling for his affected person. The 2 handle to recover from that hurdle however many others are awaiting them sooner or later.

It is going to be fascinating to see how the Ten Depend anime will take care of delicate components of the story (that are many and quite specific). Hopefully, the complicated plot received’t be butchered because of censorship and can accept a Sekaiichi Hatsukoi method, which properly depicts the 2 most important characters’ relationship utilizing delicate gestures to trace at what’s lacking.