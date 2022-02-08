Temuera Morrison wants a duel against this iconic Star Wars Jedi

Temuera Morrison, the star of The Book of Boba Fett series, already has ideas for a possible season 2. The actor already knows which iconic character he could soon meet in the Star Wars universe. A confrontation that makes perfect sense and one that fans have been waiting for since the beginning of time. Temuera Morrison even envisioned the methods Boba Fett would use against this powerful opponent.

Boba Fett’s book: a little retrospective

Before becoming the powerful bounty hunter we know today, Boba Fett was just a simple clone. Born on Kamino like all his companions, Boba is taken in by Jango Fett, one of the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunters during the Republic era. The latter asks the Kaminoans to leave him an untransformed clone to raise as his own son. This powerful alien race accepts and gives Jango Fett the very young Boba.

Jango Fett then trains his adopted son as best he can. He teaches him all the tricks of the trade and wants to make him his worthy heir. A story particularly addressed in Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones. Back then, Boba Fett was still a little boy and was played by Daniel Logan. Jango Fett was already being interpreted by Temuera Morrison. While the duo seem to get along wonderfully and lead a well-established life as mercenaries, things go wrong in George Lucas’ film. In fact, Jango Fett decides to team up with Count Dooku. In the final battle of Attack of the Clones, Jango Fett is killed and beheaded by the powerful Jedi Mace Windu. Since then, Boba Fett has been waiting for his revenge.

Boba Fett’s revenge

Since the death of his father, Boba Fett has continued to harbor an irresistible hatred for Mace Windu. In the series The Clone Wars, the young Boba Fett tries in vain to lure the Jedi played by Samuel L. Jackson into a trap. Then, in Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith, Mace Windu appears to die at the hands of Anakin and Palpatine. He is thrown from a high floor of a building on Coruscant. But many fans believe the famous Jedi did not die and survived his seemingly fatal fall. Eventually, a fall leaves Jedi and Sith with doubts about their survival. Since then, fans have been waiting for Mace Windu’s unexpected return to the front of the stage. And the development of Boba Fett is a perfect goal for his big comeback.

During a recent interview on IMDb, Temuera Morrison revealed that he wishes his character could get revenge on Mace Windu for his father’s death. The comedian also agreed with fellow actor Ming-Na Wen that “slow torture” by fellow actor Fennec Shand would be “definitely appropriate”:

My character owes a lot to his father. I’ve got my eye on it. In fact, Mace Windu tops the list.

Fans have been waiting for this showdown between Boba Fett and Mace Windu for years. And the return of the famous bounty hunter is a godsend to also bring the character of Samuel L. Jackson back into focus. And we really hope this fan fantasy comes true…