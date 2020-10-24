Tempting offer for this package CORSAIR Keyboard K55 + HARPOON RGB Mouse

Sometimes you don’t have to empty your wallet to get the right gaming gear. If you go for this good plan, you will get a brand new keyboard that will meet all of your needs and also give you a free HARPOON RGB mouse. Here is a quick look at both of these products.

Pack CORSAIR Keyboard K55 + HARPOON RGB mouse: Enjoy a perfect setup on a low budget

The K55 keyboard was developed for an optimal gaming experience. The keys are completely quiet. It offers 10 backlight modes that are distributed across the three areas of the keyboard. This system is automatically personalized with 16.8 million different colors depending on the player’s style. There you will find specific functions such as a USB interface, six programmable macro keys and multimedia keys. Thanks to the anti-ghosting technology, you can press several keys at the same time without causing interpretation errors. For maximum comfort in the game, the designers thought of equipping it with a removable rubber wrist rest and a tilt adjustment mechanism. Unlocking is done with the Windows key.

The accompanying mouse is just as convenient. This design, coupled with its lightness, helps prevent tendinitis that can occur after long hours of play. This wired right-handed gaming mouse has 6 buttons and an optical sensor with 12,000 dpi.

This HARPOON RGB PRO, which is normally only available for 30 euros, is free if you buy the K55 keyboard at the normal price of 59.99 euros. The offer also includes an easy payment option. But don’t wait any longer as the contract expires tomorrow October 25, 2020. Complete your gear with this 4K Nanocell LED TV from LG, which is currently on sale (less than 200 euros).

3 reasons to buy?

EconomyPerformanceComfort

