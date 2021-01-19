Temporarily less Biontech vaccine next week | Free press

Since coronavirus vaccines are scarce, every dose counts. A factory reconstruction announced at short notice causes irritation. Now there are new delivery schedules.

Berlin (dpa) – With the available corona vaccination doses, Germany is still relatively slightly off despite temporarily lower deliveries from the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer.

A slightly larger vaccine delivery is planned for the countries this week, but significantly fewer doses are likely to arrive next week. This is evident from a new delivery schedule from Biontech, which takes into account the short-term announced changes to a bottling plant. As of early February, however, the number of doses should be above plan, as the federal health ministry explained on Tuesday. This is because now six instead of five doses of vaccine can be taken from one ampoule.

This week, the states will receive 842,400 doses based on the current requirement of six doses per ampoule. So far, 667,875 doses had been named based on five possible doses. In the week of January 25, only 485,550 cans should arrive. 684,450 cans will follow in the week of February 1 and 742,950 cans in the weeks of February 8 and February 15. In the week of February 22, that should be 906,750 cans. The renovations at Pfizer’s Belgian factory in Puurs are intended to create higher capacities. Federal and state governments criticized the short-term information on this.

The countries deal differently with the new delivery schedule. In Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Thuringia, there are no agreements for necessary second vaccinations after the first dose has to be canceled, the respective authorities said. In Berlin, however, the nomination allocation could be stretched. In Saxony-Anhalt, the districts and cities are responsible for vaccinations; the city of Halle, for example, has received a second vaccination.

Lower Saxony plans to postpone the first vaccinations. In Bavaria some initial vaccination appointments were canceled, in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland some were postponed. In Baden-Württemberg there should be fewer new vaccination agreements for the time being. In Bavaria, Brandenburg, Saxony, Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, no new vaccination agreements are planned for the time being, the respective authorities said. Brandenburg wants to decide on the future size of vaccination during the week. In Hamburg, due to fluctuating delivery quantities, very careful planning is necessary, according to the health authority.

