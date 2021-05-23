Temple Mount reopens for Jews after armistice | Free press

Jewish visitors are allowed to reenter the Temple Mount. The holy site was closed for three weeks due to violent clashes.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – After an entry ban of about three weeks, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has reopened to Jewish visitors.

The holy site was closed to Jews during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan due to serious clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The clashes are considered one of the triggers for the recent Gaza conflict. This began on May 10, when members of the Hamas ruling class in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Jerusalem. After eleven days of fighting, the bloody armed conflict ended with a truce.

The Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) with the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aksa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples.

Even after the ceasefire, there were new clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount. Palestinian rescue workers said 15 people were injured by police rubber bullets. According to Israeli police, a crowd of hundreds of young people had previously thrown stones and arson at police. There were several arrests.

