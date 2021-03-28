Tempered Glass Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2017 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2023

The global tempered glass market was valued at $46 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $65 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Tempered glass is a type of float glass, which is manufactured by rapidly cooling the molten silica mix which has been heated up to 600?C.

Tempered glass is also termed as toughened glass as it is believed to be four times stronger than normal glass. Tempered glass, when broken results into harmless granular pieces. In toughened or tempered glass, activities such as drilling, cutting, sandblasting, and machining are not possible.

Upsurge in demand for end-use industry such as construction and automotive drives the market for tempered glass. Moreover, the increase in consumer demand for tempered glass for furniture and interior applications boosts the market growth. However, the increased usage of laminated glass in the manufacturing industry owing to its properties such as lightweight and anti-breakage hampers the market growth of tempered glass. Nevertheless, the growth of construction industry in Middle East and the rise in building and construction industry in countries such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Argentina offer numerous growth opportunities for tempered glass manufacturers.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31561

The global tempered glass market is segmented based on end-user industry and geography. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into automotive, construction, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

NSG Group

Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

PPG Industries

AFG Industries

Pilkington

Cardinal FG

Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co., Ltd.

AYG Coating Glass Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global tempered market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments helps in locating the markets and their end users.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Tempered Glass Market Key Segments:

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31561