Temperature Sensors Market 2021 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players – Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc.

The global temperature sensors market valued at USD 6398.52 million in 2020, is expected to reach a value of USD 9790.93 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.39%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Temperature Sensors Market: Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Fluke Process Instruments, Emerson Electric Company, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Günther GmbH Temperaturmesstechnik, TE Connectivity Ltd, Denso Corporation, Omron Corporation, FLIR Systems, Thermometris, Maxim Integrated Products, Kongsberg Gruppen and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– Feb 2020 – Texas Instruments expanded its temperature sensing portfolio to include linear thermistors that deliver up to 50% higher accuracy than negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors. The higher accuracy of TI’s thermistors can enable operation closer to the other components’ thermal limits and the overall system. It can help engineers maximize performance while reducing bill-of-materials (BOM) and total solution cost.

– Oct 2019 – RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, introduced the RS PRO infrared temperature sensor, a low-cost non-contact voltage-output temperature sensor designed for factory maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) in smart manufacturing environments.

Key Market Trends

Infrared Temperature Sensors to Drive the Market Growth



– Unlike many contact temperature sensors, IR Temperature sensors can take readings even from a moving object at less than 10 ms. This particular advantage has brought many applications to the IR temperature sensors in the field of manufacturing, defense, food processing, and automotive applications.

– Traditionally, the applications of IR temperature sensors are found in a variety of defense applications such as optical target sighting and variable emissivity measurements that are often helpful in tracking activities. However, all these applications are very advanced and considerably have a continuous demand owing to the globally increasing military spending. But in recent times, infrared temperature sensors, just like all the sensors in the market, are experiencing increased demand from the manufacturing sectors, which are majorly driven by the global adoption of Industry 4.0 policies.

– In the case of predictive maintenance, IR temperature sensors are increasingly gaining a considerable market share. There is a high requirement of monitoring the temperature of moving parts, which can rarely be substituted by the efficiency of IR temperature sensors.

– In the case of the plastic molding industry, IR sensor technology can optimize thermoplastic demolding processes. In the automotive industry, the IR temperature sensors are used in collaboration with the paint workshops, which, with the help of intelligent algorithms, calculates the amount of time a chassis spends in the drying oven without affecting the paint job.

– The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the nations worldwide to take steps to stop the spread. Ever since the outbreak of the deadly disease, there has been a need to check temperatures routinely. Large-area detection and screening for fever would soon be a reality for the safety of all and containment of not only the current COVID-19 that is impacting today but also a prescriptive measure of preparedness.

– An infrared body temperature monitoring system for large area monitoring and detection would play a significant role in improving awareness and controlling the spread of an outbreak. Such a system would have an effective alarm using a temperature range feature, ability to track and raise alarms at multiple points, miss no targets, identify between human/animal/organic target and other high- temperature objects and use video/photographic images for monitoring and analysis all in real-time.



North America to Hold Maximum Market Share

– North America held the largest market share, due to several established manufacturers in the region investing significantly in the development and betterment of existing temperature sensors.

– According to the American Automotive Policy Council, Automakers and their suppliers are America’s largest manufacturing sector, responsible for 3% of America’s GDP. Moreover, over the past five years alone, FCA US, Ford, and General Motors have announced investments of nearly USD 35 billion in their U.S. assembly, engine and transmission plants, R & D labs, headquarters, and administrative offices, and other infrastructure that connects and supports them

– Companies in the region such as Emerson Electric Co. offer thermocouple temperature sensors that feature resilience and durability in harsh process environments. Other companies, such as Vernier Software and Technology, offer thermocouple temperature sensors to measure temperatures in the range of 200oC to 1400oC. It can also be used to measure flame temperatures as high as 1400 ?C, or liquid nitrogen temperatures at -196 ?C.

– Moreover, the region is expected to supply much of the world’s growing demand for oil over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). As per the IEA, the United States is expected to account for 80% of the global oil supply increase between 2017 and 2025, as shale producers find more ways to pump oil profitably at lower prices. Thus, the growing oil and gas sector in the country is likely to boost further the demand for the market studied over the forecast period.

– With the U.S. Department of the Interior planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Additionally, the healthcare industry uses temperature sensors extensively for continuous cardiac output monitoring, thermal dilution catheters, etc. With such advancements across various industries in the region and the R & D of various types of temperature sensors being integrated into more and more products, the market for temperature sensors is set to grow at a healthy rate.

