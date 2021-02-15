Temperature Sensor in the Aerospace Market Report – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 – 2026

The Global Temperature Sensor in the Aerospace Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Temperature Sensor in the Aerospace market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Temperature Sensors Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Temperature Sensor in the Aerospace Market: Honeywell International Inc., Meggit PLC, Sensata Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Conax Technologies, TMI-USA Inc., Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Emerson Electric Co., RdF Corporation, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Littelfuse Inc.

– March 2020 – FLIR Systems, Inc. introduced the FLIR A400/A700 Thermal Smart Sensor, and Thermal Image Streaming fixed camera solutions for monitoring equipment, production lines, critical infrastructure, and screening for elevated skin temperatures. These highly configurable smart camera systems provide accurate, non-contact temperature monitoring across a wide range of disciplines, such as manufacturing process control, product development, emissions monitoring, waste management, facilities maintenance, and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) improvements.

Key Market Trends

Thermocouple Sensors Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The aerospace and defense industry has embraced digital transformation rapidly, which has stimulated the adoption of temperature sensors in the industry, due to the adoption of portable electronic devices and embedded electronics systems in the industry. These trends have significantly contributed to the increase in RF emissions, causing interference or data corruption.

– Thermocouple sensors are reliable and robust in nature and provide a fast temperature sensing solution, which is a preferred solution in many aerospace, defense, and security applications. These high-reliability sensors are suitable for harsh environments such as harsh temperatures, RFI, EMI, Vibration, and Lightning, and many more.

– Research and development activities in the field of temperature sensors are expected to increase the awareness about the thermocouple temperature sensor, which will subsequently increase its demand in industrial applications, such as aerospace and defense applications. For instance, a team of researchers at the University of Oxford, Delft University, and IBM Zurich have successfully demonstrated the usage of graphene to build sensitive and self-powering temperature sensors. The findings pave the way for the design of highly sensitive thermocouples, which could be integrated into nanodevices and even living cells.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Temperature Sensor in the Aerospace market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America emerges as the priority choice for the market vendors in the market studied, as the region is highly benefitted by the presence of the critical infrastructure necessary for the solution. Also, the presence of temperature sensor manufacturers and system integrators in the region is expected to drive the growth in the market.

– In May 2020, Pentagon security deployed thermal cameras on tripods to check temperatures at the buildings Visitor Center since April. The REF worked with the Armys C5ISR Center lab and Program Executive Officer, to convert infrared targeting sensors into hands-off thermometers to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency wants to set up sensors at other points around the massive headquarters, including the entrance to the Washington Metro subway system.

– Also, in March 2020, Meggitt PLC, a provider of high-performance components and subsystems for the aerospace and defense, completed a five-year contract extension with GE Aviation for the supply of valves, sensors, and heat exchangers across a range of engine programs. The partnership is expected to act as a catalyst for the adoption of temperature sensors in the aerospace and defense industry in the region.

