Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2026: 3M, Draeger, GE Healthcare, MEDTRONIC, BD, Philips, Medline Industrie, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Measurement Specialties, Circa Scientific, NOVAMED USA, Truer Medical, Med-link Electronics, Rongrui, Exsense

The constantly developing nature of the Temperature Monitoring Devices industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Temperature Monitoring Devices industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Temperature Monitoring Devices market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Temperature Monitoring Devices industry and all types of Temperature Monitoring Devicess that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are 3M, Draeger, GE Healthcare, MEDTRONIC, BD, Philips, Medline Industrie, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Measurement Specialties, Circa Scientific, NOVAMED USA, Truer Medical, Med-link Electronics, Rongrui, Exsense

Major Types,

General purpose temperature probe (esophageal, nasopharyngeal, rectal, etc)

Skin Temperature Probes

Esophageal Stethoscope Temperature Sensor

Foley Catheter Temperature Sensor

Myocardial Temperature Sensor

Tympanic Temperature Sensor

Others

Major Applications,

Operating room

Emergency department

Intensive care areas

Postanesthesia care units

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Temperature Monitoring Devices market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 General purpose temperature probe (esophageal, nasopharyngeal, rectal, etc) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Skin Temperature Probes -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Esophageal Stethoscope Temperature Sensor -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Foley Catheter Temperature Sensor -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Myocardial Temperature Sensor -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Tympanic Temperature Sensor -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Temperature Monitoring Devices Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Temperature Monitoring Devices Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Temperature Monitoring Devices Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Temperature Monitoring Devices Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Temperature Monitoring Devices Competitive Analysis

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Company Profiles

6.1.2 3M Product Introduction

6.1.3 3M Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Draeger

6.2.1 Draeger Company Profiles

6.2.2 Draeger Product Introduction

6.2.3 Draeger Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 GE Healthcare

6.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

6.3.2 GE Healthcare Product Introduction

6.3.3 GE Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 MEDTRONIC

6.4.1 MEDTRONIC Company Profiles

6.4.2 MEDTRONIC Product Introduction

6.4.3 MEDTRONIC Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 BD

6.5.1 BD Company Profiles

6.5.2 BD Product Introduction

6.5.3 BD Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Philips

6.6.1 Philips Company Profiles

6.6.2 Philips Product Introduction

6.6.3 Philips Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Medline Industrie

6.7.1 Medline Industrie Company Profiles

6.7.2 Medline Industrie Product Introduction

6.7.3 Medline Industrie Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Smiths Medical

6.8.1 Smiths Medical Company Profiles

6.8.2 Smiths Medical Product Introduction

6.8.3 Smiths Medical Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Welch Allyn

6.9.1 Welch Allyn Company Profiles

6.9.2 Welch Allyn Product Introduction

6.9.3 Welch Allyn Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Measurement Specialties

6.10.1 Measurement Specialties Company Profiles

6.10.2 Measurement Specialties Product Introduction

6.10.3 Measurement Specialties Temperature Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Circa Scientific

6.12 NOVAMED USA

6.13 Truer Medical

6.14 Med-link Electronics

6.15 Rongrui

6.16 Exsense

7 Conclusion

