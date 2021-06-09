Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Market outlook 2025: Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas and Emerging Opportunities, Worldwide
Pharmaceutical packaging is extremely regulated along with few variations in the details, depending upon the country of origin. Moreover, few of the applications of temperature controlled packaging includes vaccines, clinical trials, biological products and samples, balanced temperature and medical products with detailed timeline provisions. Furthermore, temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging helps in increasing the shelf life of product, assurance of patient safety, provides prevention from microbial contamination, sterility and also controls the degradation of the drug by moisture, heat, oxygen and others. Communication of cautionary labels and proper use are also regulated in this type of packaging. In addition, temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging is an imperative tool in reducing the hazard and maintains the quality of the product during the process of supply chain by steadying internal temperature.
TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING SEGMENTATION:
By Product
- Insulated Shippers
- Insulated Containers
By Type
- Active System
- Passive System
Application
- Frozen
- Chilled
- Ambient
By Temperature Range:
- Up to 10°C
- 10°C to 20°C
- More than 20°C
By End-Use Industry:
- Pharmaceutical
- Clinical Trial
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
REGIONAL INSIGHT:
Europe is the growing market for temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging for pharmaceutical products. In addition, the region has been a frontrunner in the department of development and innovation of temperature controlled packaging. Moreover, Germany is the biggest contributor to the European market where giant companies such as Deutsche Post AG (DHL), Bayer, and BASF have their presence.
North America is one of the prime market for temperature-controlled packaging. High pressure pharmaceutical product safety policies in the region particularly in countries such as U.S. and Canada along with rapid growing pharmaceutical is responsible for boosting the growth of the temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging market in this region. Moreover, significant amount of rise in innovation and R&D investment with the industry is further driving the growth market.
FEW KEY PLAYERS IN TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING MARKET:
- Sonoco Products Company
- Pelican Biothermal
- Sofrigam SA Ltd.
- Cryopak
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Envirotainer Ltd.
- va-Q-tec AG
- Inmark Packaging
- American Aerogel Corporation
