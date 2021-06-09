Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Market outlook 2025: Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas and Emerging Opportunities, Worldwide

Pharmaceutical packaging is extremely regulated along with few variations in the details, depending upon the country of origin. Moreover, few of the applications of temperature controlled packaging includes vaccines, clinical trials, biological products and samples, balanced temperature and medical products with detailed timeline provisions. Furthermore, temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging helps in increasing the shelf life of product, assurance of patient safety, provides prevention from microbial contamination, sterility and also controls the degradation of the drug by moisture, heat, oxygen and others. Communication of cautionary labels and proper use are also regulated in this type of packaging. In addition, temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging is an imperative tool in reducing the hazard and maintains the quality of the product during the process of supply chain by steadying internal temperature.

TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING SEGMENTATION:

By Product

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

By Type

Active System

Passive System

Application

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

By Temperature Range:

Up to 10°C

10°C to 20°C

More than 20°C

By End-Use Industry:

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Trial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

REGIONAL INSIGHT:

Europe is the growing market for temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging for pharmaceutical products. In addition, the region has been a frontrunner in the department of development and innovation of temperature controlled packaging. Moreover, Germany is the biggest contributor to the European market where giant companies such as Deutsche Post AG (DHL), Bayer, and BASF have their presence.

North America is one of the prime market for temperature-controlled packaging. High pressure pharmaceutical product safety policies in the region particularly in countries such as U.S. and Canada along with rapid growing pharmaceutical is responsible for boosting the growth of the temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging market in this region. Moreover, significant amount of rise in innovation and R&D investment with the industry is further driving the growth market.

FEW KEY PLAYERS IN TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING MARKET:

Sonoco Products Company

Pelican Biothermal

Sofrigam SA Ltd.

Cryopak

Cold Chain Technologies

Envirotainer Ltd.

va-Q-tec AG

Inmark Packaging

American Aerogel Corporation

