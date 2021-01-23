Telmisartan Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Solco Healthcare, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Telmisartan Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Telmisartan is an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents for treatment of hypertension, stroke management and cardiac arrest. Telmisartan is available in different strengths tablets in generic forms and under trade name Micardis. Telmisartan also has its side effects that includes dizziness, lightheadedness, cough, sinus pain and others.

Competitive Landscape Telmisartan Market:

Mylan N.V.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jubilant Cadista.

Aurobindo Pharma.

Solco Healthcare

Sandoz International GmbH

The global Telmisartan markets is segmented on the basis of indication, composition and distribution channel. Based on indication, the market is segmented as hypertension, cardiac arrest and stroke. Based on composition the Telmisartan market is segmented into single and combinational. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The report specifically highlights the Telmisartan market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Telmisartan market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

