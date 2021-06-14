Telerehabilitation Systems Market is Likely to Latest Industry Development | Reflexion Health, CoRehab srl, Hinge Health

Request a Sample

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, is a modern form of rehabilitation service that is delivered over the interactive devices. It can address a wide spectrum of health ailments, from minor health issues to emergency medical conditions.

It is most often used for the provision of physical rehabilitation to patients who have suffered stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, among others. Other forms of telerehabilitation, not only physical, include speech and language therapy, audiology, and neurophysiology.

Some of the companies competing in the Telerehabilitation Systems market are: Reflexion Health, Inc., 270 Vision Ltd., CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, Inc., SWORD Health, S.A., MIRA Rehab Limited, re.flex, Neuro Rehab VR, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L., Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Tyromotion GmbH, Brontes Processing Ltd., Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Rehametrics, Geminus-Qhom, MindMaze, DIH Medical, and Doctor Kinetic.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application:

Cardio-pulmonary

Neurology

Orthopedic

Others

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Telerehabilitation Systems Market regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada).

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt).

