Telerehabilitation Services Market Expected US$ 953 Mn by 2028| MTI America, UnaliWear Inc., Virtual Physical Therapists, Conversa Health, Rehab Management Pty Ltd, MindStreet Inc., MedRisk, NeoRehab, Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc., Empatha

The Telerehabilitation Services Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 953 million to exhibit a CAGR of +15% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, is a modern form of rehabilitation service that is delivered over the interactive devices. It can address a wide spectrum of health ailments, from minor health issues to emergency medical conditions. It can be especially beneficial to people in rural or remote areas.

Telerehabilitation is an alternative way of delivering rehabilitation services. Information and communication technologies are used to facilitate communication between the healthcare professional and the patient in a remote location.

Results from the studies showed that 71% of the TRH applications were successful. For 11% the status was unclear and 18% were unsuccessful. The reported outcomes for 51% of the applications appeared to be clinically significant.

Telephone use is probably the most common use of audio technology for telerehabilitation purposes, via one-to-one voice conversations, or use of a speakerphone or a teleconferencing system.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

MTI America, UnaliWear Inc., Virtual Physical Therapists, Conversa Health, Rehab Management Pty Ltd, MindStreet Inc., MedRisk, NeoRehab, Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc., and Empatha.

Market segments on the basis of:

By Service Type:

Audio

Video

Both

By Application:

Cardiovascular Physical Therapy

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Neurological Physical Therapy

Pressure Ulcers

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Vocational Rehabilitation

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Settings

Others (Long Term care Centers, Specialty Clinics, etc.)

Telerehabilitation Services Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

