Telepsychiatry Market in Thailand Business Opportunities, Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepsychiatry in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Telepsychiatry Market 2019 (%)

The global Telepsychiatry market was valued at 113.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 247.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. While the Telepsychiatry market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Telepsychiatry businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Telepsychiatry in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telepsychiatry market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

– Routine Telepsychiatry

– Forensic Telepsychiatry

– Crisis Telepsychiatry

– In-home Telepsychiatry

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

– Adults

– Teenagers

– Geriatric Populations

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

– InSight Telepsychiatry

– American Telepsychiatrists

– Iris Telehealth

– JSA Health

– Advanced Telemed Services

– FasPsych

– Genoa

– Encounter Telehealth

– Arcadian Telepsychiatry

