Telepresence Robots Market Segmentation Detailed Study With Forecast To 2018 – 2028

Telepresence Robots Market: Overview

The global telepresence robots market is expected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period, thanks to the rising urbanization and industrialisation across the globe.

Telepresence robots can be defined as an autonomous, remotely monitored robots that have a smartphone or a motorized desktop which is connected to a camera or a monitor. These telepresence robots are convenient and have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.

An upcoming report on the telepresence robots market by Transparency Market Research is expected to offer an in depth analysis on industry. The report is anticipated to cover all segments in the market. Along with this, the report is anticipated to consists of vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the telepresence robots market during the forecast period.

Telepresence Robots Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the telepresence robots market are-

In January 2019 – OhmniLabs, a prominent player in the telepresence robots market has launched a product called Ohmni Supercam, a telepresence robot. The robot is known for its high resolution camera. This is expected to help users with ability to see content on whiteboards and printed documents precisely.

Similarly, in January 2018 – Suitable Technologies Inc., another market player introduced BeamPro 2. The robot has features such as enhanced communication within organizations. In addition to this, it has a modular mobile platform design that help in communication in telepresence meetings.

Some of the key players operating in the global telepresence robots market are Duble Robotics, Inc., VGo Communications, InTouch Health, Anybots Inc., iRobot Corporation and Mantaro Product Development Services, Inc.

Telepresence Robots Market: Key Trends

The global telepresence robots market is expected to rise at a impressive rate in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for teleconferences, remote management, proliferating of consumer, and demand for personal telepresence robots. Other than this, increasing demand for telepresence robots in several industrial sectors such as healthcare, retail, education and hospitality are some of the prominent factor expected to drive the global telepresence market in the coming few years.

Additionally, growing penetration of smartphone and innovations in technology such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is another vital factor anticipated to play a vital role in the growth of the telepresence robots market.

However, factors like high cost of these robots and less utility of these telepresence robots is expected to impede growth in the telepresence robots market.

Nevertheless, rising adoption of advanced teaching and learning technologies in the educational institutions is anticipated to hold several opportunities for the growth of the telepresence robots market. The education institutes are increasingly adopting telepresence robots to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. This is expected to offer several growth opportunities to the telepresence robots market.

Telepresence Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America is poised to hold maximum share in the telepresence robots market owing to the presence of critical supporting infrastructure, such as communication and power in the region. Apart from this, increasing penetration of telepresence robots in several commercial applications is another factor expected to drive the global telepresence robots market.

